Charleston – Of 15 women who died in the first year after giving birth in West Virginia in 2018, eight of the deaths were related to substance use, according to the state infant and maternal fatality review team.
Dr. Coy Flowers, a Greenbrier County obstetrician/gynecologist and chair of the West Virginia section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said that "in West Virginia, we have a maternity mortality problem that primarily focuses on women who have Medicaid who lose their coverage at 60 days and then they relapse, because they lose rehabilitation services and access to (medication-assisted treatment)."
Dr. David Chaffin, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and director of maternal/fetal medicine at Marshall University School of Medicine, provided the maternal death figures.
He said that while state officials keep much information about specific cases confidential, he could say that eight were related to substance use and two were suicides.
Some of those who died by overdose were previously using Medicaid to pay for medication-assisted treatment for addiction. Medication-assisted treatment programs provide counseling as well as medications to people with substance use disorders to ease symptoms of withdrawal. Research shows they reduce risk of death by overdose.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced last week that a law state lawmakers passed during the 2019 legislative session had taken effect. Senate Bill 564, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, a physician, allows women who make up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level, around $31,000 for a family of two, to use Medicaid. Currently, only pregnant women who make up to 150 percent of the poverty level can use Medicaid.
Flowers said the law would help working women who make too much for Medicaid but can't afford private insurance. Many women who lack health insurance when they first learn they are pregnant don't become covered by insurance until their third trimester, he said.
He and other women's health advocates in West Virginia say they hope state lawmakers expand the law in the 2020 legislative session, which begins in January, to help low-income women pay for postpartum medical care a full year after delivery, preventing deaths of new mothers.
Chaffin said, in his opinion, as an advocate for pregnant women, the law should be expanded to cover a year after delivery, because problems treated during pregnancy – including gestational diabetes, hypertension, and substance use disorders – "continue well-past the postpartum period as it's currently defined."
That said, the infant and maternal fatality review team hasn't prepared formal policy recommendations to present to lawmakers just yet. During a meeting Friday, they reviewed commonalities among cases.
"We're looking for things where the systems could be made better rather than trying to single out any one patient or one physician or one hospital or anything else," Chaffin said.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology recommends pregnant women with opioid use disorder use MAT programs because they reduce risk of relapse and overdose and make it more likely the mother will engage in prenatal care. While using medications for opioid use disorder may result in neonatal abstinence syndrome, the organization wrote in a position statement that the syndrome, which creates symptoms of withdrawal in infants, is a treatable condition.
If the law is expanded, low-income women experiencing postpartum depression or other mental illnesses would also be more able to seek mental health care.
Shauna Lively, a nurse and outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership, said that some women who lose coverage may attempt to "self-medicate" mental health problems with drug use.
"If you don't have a healthy mom, you're not going to have a healthy baby," she added. "If that mom doesn't feel like getting up and loving on that baby and taking care of that baby, you're going to have problems."
Dr. David Jude, chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Marshall's School of Medicine, also supports expanding the law to one year. He noted that both hypertension and gestational diabetes are often diagnosed during pregnancy, and if left untreated both can lead to heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.
He added that the first year of life is "extremely important for babies."
"That's where the brains really developing, and all those synapses and connections in the brain are happening in the first year, and getting babies appropriate care in that first year of life is really important, not just for their physical health but for their mental and emotional health as they get to be older, too," he said.
Also during the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 2583, sponsored by Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas. That law lets adult women obtain birth control at pharmacies without first seeking a prescription from a health care provider. They won't have to seek their own prescription because State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp plans to issue a "standing order" for birth control prescriptions. In effect, that means she writes a prescription that applies to all adult women in West Virginia.
Women's health experts have recommended that law be revised to cover adolescent girls as well. Jude noted that girls who become pregnant are less likely to graduate from high school. He added that half of all pregnancies nationwide are unplanned.
"The economic consequences for them can be quite significant," he said.
In an email Friday, Allison Adler, spokeswoman for DHHR, said that law has not yet taken effect, but DHHR expects it to take effect by early 2020. Pharmacists need to be trained to ensure women seeking birth control over the counter have medical conditions, such as clotting disorders, that make birth control less safe for them.
"DHHR’s Family Planning Program is working with a team of collaborative partners to develop protocols, draft standing orders, gather resources, and meet with payors to move the process forward," Adler said. "The protocols are being reviewed and vetted by reproductive health providers across the state, and pharmacists will begin training soon to ensure successful implementation of HB 2583, allowing pharmacists to dispense hormonal contraceptives under a standing order by the State Health Officer."
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones