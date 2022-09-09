The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is partnering with Study.com, a national EdTech platform, to assist aspiring educators in preparing and passing the Praxis exam. This test is required to earn a teaching credential in West Virginia.
The collaboration is a part of Study.com’s Keys to the Classroom Program, and the company has committed to donating 400 comprehensive, cost-free sets of digital materials and resources to students enrolled in the Grow Your Own WV Pathway to Teaching initiative, according to a WVDE press release.
To date, the WVDE is working with 31 counties and 14 colleges and universities in the state to facilitate a career path for high school students interested in pursuing education as a profession.
The exam support provides students unlimited access to Study.com's PRAXIS test prep resources and its learning academy with more than 84,000 video lessons. The EdTech platform reports a 92 percent pass rate among those who used its resources. Unlimited access includes Praxis Core, Praxis PLT, and Praxis II Subject Assessments areas for an entire year.
According to a 2019 National Council on Teacher Quality report, half of teachers fail their first certification exam and a quarter never pass. In West Virginia, the Praxis pass rate is 50 percent.
“Our focus and commitment to improving student achievement requires that we approach the challenge from many angles,” said Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “Teacher recruitment and preparation are key to our efforts, and this partnership will be of great benefit to ensure those taking these important exams are not only prepared but also successful.”
Keys to the Classroom allows prospective educators of all backgrounds to access the profession to help address both the overall teacher shortage and the lack of diversity in the existing teacher pipeline in West Virginia – ultimately increasing educational outcomes for all students.
According to data provided by the WVDE for the 2020-21 academic year, 1,196 classrooms across the state were staffed by non-certified teachers. This number has risen more than 55 percent in the past three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.