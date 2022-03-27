The Board of Directors of West Virginia 211, the state’s official information and referral hotline, has chosen April Knight to become the first full-time state director.
Knight comes to United Way from TEAM for WV Children, where she worked as the senior family resource specialist for the past 10 years. She has a B.S. in Finance from Marshall University.
“We’re so excited to announce April as our first full-time state director,” states Margaret O’Neal, Board of Directors president.
Knight resides in Huntington with her two daughters who are attending Marshall University.
Last year, WV 211 helped over 30,000 West Virginians looking for assistance. Call specialists answer calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They can help connect individuals and families with food pantries, health care services, transportation, recovery and addiction, utility and eviction prevention assistance, and more.
WV 211 is a program of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative made up of the 13 United Ways across the Mountain State.
For more information, visit unitedwaywv.org.
oak hill, w.va.
The April SAlS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St.
There are thousands of books to browse through, including novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books, and some CDs and LPs. There are children’s books for all ages.
New donations continue to come in. Much of the stock of military history is still available as are popular contemporary authors.
With a few exceptions, books are priced at $1 for hardbacks and $.50 for paperbacks. A room has been set aside for clearance books which sell at $1 per bag.
Masks are requested, and there will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made a pair of stops Friday in southern West Virginia to receive updates on broadband projects, as well as discuss and announce several infrastructure projects that she secured funding for through the 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
First, Capito met in Lewisburg with local leaders from Greenbrier County to discuss projects aimed at increasing broadband connectivity for residents, including those in Quinwood, and Greenbrier County as a whole.
Capito then traveled to Alderson to announce three infrastructure projects she secured through the appropriations bill that will expand water service and renovate a bridge in the area.
“Necessities like internet connectivity, safe drinking water, and reliable roads and bridges are critical to the livelihoods of residents across our state,” Capito said.