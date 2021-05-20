Thanks to contributions from the community, the White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a book sale on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a bag sale from 3 to 4 p.m.
A wide assortment of books will be offered for sale, with hardbacks selling for $2 each and paperbacks for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library.
If the weather permits, the sale will be held in downtown White Sulphur Springs in the heart of the West Virginia Dandelion Festival. Call the library at 304-536-1171 the week prior to Memorial Day for the exact book sale location. If it rains on the 29th, the sale will be inside the library at 344 Main St., West.