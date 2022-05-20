The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from the community, on Saturday, May 28, starting at 10 a.m.
Available for sale are children’s books, vintage books, barely used best sellers and more. This sale will include history books, biographies, self-help and cook books. And there is plenty of fiction, too, including works by C.J. Box, James Patterson and Danielle Steel.
Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks and audio books for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library. Any books left after 4 p.m. will be reduced.
If the weather permits, the book sale will be in downtown White Sulphur Springs in the heart of the West Virginia Dandelion Festival. Please call the library at 304-536-1171 the week of the festival for the exact book sale location. If the weather is rainy, the book sale will be inside the library at 344 Main St. W.
For more information call 304-536-1171.