Record stories of the region in a new community education class at New River Community and Technical College.
The Appalachian Folklore and Heritage Writing class will be offered on the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Thursdays starting Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. At the conclusion of the five-week course, participants can receive a bound, hardback book of the stories written in the class.
“Geographical isolation in the Appalachian Mountains created an area of unsurpassed beauty and a people with a rich cultural history,” explains instructor Barbara Crawford.
“The class will collect folklore, indicative to our region, attempt to understand the collected samples and compile these regional treasures into a book. Original artwork, photographs and family anthologies may also be submitted as components of the book,” Crawford said.
Tuition for the class is $100 plus $25 for a copy of the book, and preregistration is required by Sept. 9.