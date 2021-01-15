For as long as she can remember, Peggy Debnam has been telling stories about Timothy McFrog.
Initially, Debnam said they started as a way to help her children get to sleep.
“Bedtime was a real tough time, so I came up with little stories of my own,” she said, referring to her children, who ranged in age from 3 to 7 at the time.
Debnam said all her stories revolved around a little frog named Timothy McFrog who would go on vacation with her family and would have little adventures of his own.
She said for years she dreamed of turning these bedtime stories into books but knew she wouldn’t be able to do the illustrations justice.
That was until a few years ago when she met Rod Childress while volunteering at the Beckley Art Center.
Now the pair have published three Timothy McFrog books on Amazon and are expecting a fourth in February.
“It was like a dream come true,” Debnam said. “When I saw (the first book) come out, tears came out of my eyes because it took me back to being with my little babies. All of those memories in the house I raised the kids in.”
Debnam said she still remembers the first story she ever told her children about Timothy McFrog.
The family was going on a trip to the beach and Timothy McFrog hopped up under the back bumper of the car, as was his usual way of traveling with the family, Debnam explained.
Once they arrived at the beach, Timothy McFrog went his own way as the family unpacked but they spotted him again as they made their way down to the water. He had hitched a ride on one of the folding chairs.
He then hopped out, and the family watched as he jumped around until finally finding a nice shady spot.
Even though it had been some time since Debnam had told this story, the words still flowed so easily as if she were retelling an old childhood memory and not a make-believe story.
Debnam said Timothy McFrog stories have always come easy to her especially when her children were little and they lived in an old historical home.
She said the home has been in her husband’s family since it was built in 1912 and parts of it were very mysterious.
“It was three stories and there was no cut-off between the bottom floor and the top floor,” she said. “The children would often go on adventures in the house.”
Having lived in the house for 18 years prior to moving to Beckley, Debnam said in her mind that house and her Timothy McFrog stories are basically intertwined.
That is why the cover of every book has a picture of the house, known to the family as the “big house,” which she has drawn.
Even though her children are now grown, Debnam said they were overjoyed when they heard she had published their bedtime stories.
“It sounds kind of funny to be talking about 40-year-old children and older being excited about a little frog book, but they have been real proud that we have got it in print,” she said.
Although her own children may be a little too old for these stories, Debnam has since been sharing them with her grandchildren, who have also taken up her creative spark and made stories of their own, though not all about Timothy McFrog.
“It’s been surprising to see them be encouraged to tell fantasy stories that are in their mind at the time,” she said.
Debnam said Timothy McFrog feels more like he’s a part of the family than a character she made up. She said even as her kids aged, they would often bring up Timothy McFrog and wonder what he’d be up to at that very moment.
For now, his published adventures include going hunting, going on vacation, an Easter egg hunt and a birthday party.
And she said she has many more stories about Timothy McFrog stowed away.
Debnam said she credits the Beckley Writers Group and Danny McMillion for giving her the courage to publish these stories. Though the group faded several years back after the passing of McMillion, a beloved Beckley librarian, Debnam said she remembers promising her friends that she would one day get her stories in print.
"If I hadn't had Beckley Writer's Group, I don't know that I would be that interested in writing," she said.
• • •
For more information about Debnam and her books, go to https://peggydebnam.wordpress.com.
Debnam's books can all be purchased on Amazon as well as locally at Carpenter's Loft on Market Road in Beckley and at the Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road.
A portion of the proceeds from the books goes to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Research and Monroe Camp and Recreations, which is a camp built on the same land as the “big house.”