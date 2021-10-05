Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he was appointing Jimmy Wriston as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), effective immediately.
In addition to this appointment, Wriston will also serve as Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
Wriston has served as the Deputy Secretary of the WVDOT and Deputy Commissioner of the WVDOH since 2019.
Wriston has 25 years of experience at the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
He began his career at the WVDOT in September 1996, working for the Bridge Department for District 9 in Lewisburg. He moved to the Engineering Division in 2004 as a project manager before becoming a regional engineer in 2005.
For the next 12 years, Wriston served as the WVDOT’s Chief Transportation Engineer and Special Program Manager.
Then, in 2019, Gov. Justice appointed Wriston as Acting Commissioner of the WVDOH, a position he held until the appointment of Byrd White.