charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews cleared more than 430 miles of trees and branches away from the state’s roadways between November 2022 and the end of March 2023, enough to stretch from Charleston to Myrtle Beach, according to Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston.
Canopy clearing plays a part in prolonging the life of the pavement on West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of road. Along with keeping ditches cleared and proper drainage, keeping roads cleared of overhanging canopy is important both to the life of the road and to the safety of drivers.
Wriston said the miles of road cleared are enough to drive from Charleston to Myrtle Beach. The old record of 170 linear miles would have left you stranded north of Greensboro, N.C.
Wriston set a goal for the state’s 10 highway districts to clear at least 400 miles of trees and branches along the state’s roads, a process known as canopy clearing. By law, maintenance crews are only allowed to clear canopy between Nov. 15 and March 31. The restriction is in place to protect endangered bat populations, which don’t use trees during those months.
