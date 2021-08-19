BLUEFIELD — One motorist was facing a DUI charge Thursday after a two-vehicle crash closed both the east and westbound lanes of U.S. 460 in Bluefield.
The crash was reported about 10:23 a.m. at the intersection near Bluefield Intermediate School. Both the highway’s west and eastbound lanes were soon closed to traffic, and officers with the Bluefield Police Department directed traffic as vehicles were detoured around the crash scene.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a pickup truck was damaged by debris, according to Patrolman J.E. Mullins with the Bluefield Police Department, who investigated with Patrolman C.A. Matthews.
Mullins said the crash occurred when a Chevrolet Cruze pulled out of Maryland Avenue onto Route 460 and was hit on the passenger side by an oncoming Chevy Avalanche that ran the red light.
A field sobriety test was conducted and the Avalanche’s driver was arrested and charged with DUI. Her name was not immediately released. The driver of the car that was hit, a pregnant woman, was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, Mullins said. She was later transferred from PCH to a Roanoke, Va., hospital due to the serious nature of her injuries.
The investigation was ongoing Thursday.
Traffic continued to be held or detoured while police officers started their investigation.
Units of the Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene. The Bluefield, Va., Fire Department and Bluefield,Va., Police Department provided assistance.
Route 460 was reopened to traffic at about 11:54 p.m.