Those who protected our freedoms over the years will be honored on Saturday, Dec. 18 during 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day.
Regardless of weather conditions, wreaths will be placed on graves of 708 military veterans at Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Fayetteville on Saturday.
"They fought for us in all kinds of weather, and we can stand and honor them for a few minutes," said Cathy Jo Bryant, the Fayetteville coordinator for the 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day.
Beginning at noon Saturday, local volunteers will place wreaths on graves at Fayette County locations and more than 2,700 other locations across the country. "We will honor all branches of service with the presenting of a wreath," said Bryant. The event will honor those who served as well as their families, said Bryant. "It's a very solemn, moving time."
Wreaths will also be placed at High Lawn Memorial Park and High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill at noon on Saturday. Boy Scout Troop 1885 aids in that effort.
On Dec. 10, National Van Lines driver Jim Lanager, who volunteers his time, delivered the wreaths to the Oak Hill and Fayetteville locations before winding up his delivery day in Grafton.
Aiding Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum representatives in the wreath delivery were members of the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club, Town of Fayetteville employees and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. Fayetteville employees involved were Superintendent Matt Diederich, Police Chief David Kinzer, Nathan Adkins, Mike Canaday, Ben Mullins, Eric Gearhart, Mark Pfau, Gerald Wilburn and Sonya Wood.
In 2019, Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum joined the effort to support the mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach" as an official location through the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA).
Earlier, Huse officials announced that their goal of 708 wreaths had been met. "Our community has joined together once again to raise funds to place an approximate 708 wreaths, one for each of the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration," read a Huse MPM release. "We are thankful for the supporters who dedicate their monies, time and effort to fulfilling our mission at Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum. These individuals, civic groups, churches and businesses within our community know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day."
Attendees are invited to mask up and attend the Huse ceremony at 124 Park Drive in Fayetteville this Saturday at 12 p.m. A brief ceremony will immediately be followed by placement of the wreaths honoring local heroes.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe