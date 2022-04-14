Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops Family Fun Series continues with a workshop great for all ages in exploring the World of Beads. The class will take place on Tuesday, April 19, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., and is instructed by Jennifer Spencer. All materials provided.
Registration is $40 ($35 for members) and students 18 years old and younger receive an automatic scholarship and pay only $20.
Students must be 6 years old and class size is limited. To enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.