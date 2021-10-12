New River Community and Technical College is offering a one-session grant writing workshop for businesses and nonprofit organizations interested in preparing proposals for funding.
The workshop will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. and is being offered online through Zoom video conferencing.
Tuition is $30 for the workshop, and preregistration is required by Oct. 22. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).