Three writers with ties to Greenbrier County authored works that are included in a new collection of writing, art and photography, titled “In the Midst, a COVID-19 Anthology.”
Selected for inclusion in the anthology were works by Sara Crickenberger and Eric Fritzius, both of Lewisburg, and Courtney Susman of Huntington, according to a press release issued by Crickenberger.
Susman and Crickenberger originally found inspiration for their poems while participating in a Carnegie Hall online creative writing workshop. Dubbed “Poetry and Prose from the Pandemic,” the workshop was part of Carnegie’s series of spring online arts education workshops.
Sandy Tritt, editor of “In the Midst,” said writers and artists of all ages and from six continents contributed original art, photography, poems, essays, fiction and scripts to create the anthology.
Susman, whose poem “Dry” is included in the collection, works for Generation West Virginia and is an adjunct faculty member at Marshall University. For nearly nine years, she was the director of education at Lewisburg’s Greenbrier Valley Theatre, where she also served as associate artistic director. In addition, West Virginia South magazine featured Susman as a Mover and Shaker.
Fritzius, whose monologue “Fish Bowl” is included in the anthology, is an audiobook narrator and frequent actor with Greenbrier Valley Theatre. He is the author of the story collection “A Consternation of Monsters,” and his short plays have been performed across northern Appalachia.
Crickenberger, whose poem “We Pause This Pandemic” was included in the anthology, is president/CEO of Carnegie Hall. Earlier in her career, she taught writing at Virginia Tech and served as assistant director of the university’s creative writing program. Crickenberger has published poetry, prose and articles in newspapers, magazines, literary journals, anthologies and textbooks.
The CEO of Inspiration for Writers Inc., Tritt noted in the press release that the works selected for “In the Midst” reveal not just suffering, but also the resilience of the human spirit.
“I’ve always said that when you share your art or your writing, you share your soul,” Tritt said. “I hope you are as touched as I have been by these honest, from-the-gut reactions while still in the midst of this historic pandemic. Hopefully, we’ll see our way out of this soon, and this anthology will become a collection to help future generations understand what it was like to endure separation from friends and family; shutdowns of schools, churches and ‘non-essential’ businesses; and, of course, the fear and suffering caused by illness and death.”
“In the Midst, a COVID-19 Anthology” is available from booksellers or by contacting Tritt at IFWeditors@gmail.com.
