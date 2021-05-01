When Campestre Bar & Grill in Beckley opened in its new location on May 1, 2020, it did so with no pomp and circumstance.
“Uncertainty,” is how general manager Ignacio Aguirre describes the move from the location it had called home for 12 years to the newly remodeled spot just one stoplight away on Harper Road.
It wasn’t that Aguirre worried the restaurant’s customers wouldn’t follow it to the new location.
It’s that they couldn’t. Not fully.
Campestre’s new location opened during West Virginia’s Covid-19 lockdown, when many non-essential businesses were closed and restaurants could serve take-out only.
So, rather than welcoming customers inside that first day, Aguirre and his staff instead served them to-go orders from a drive-through window and at tables on a patio, which was put together at the last minute.
“We weren’t even planning on having a patio,” Aguirre said, explaining an outside dining area was added in an attempt to “get creative.” “It worked out really well and helped a lot.”
It wasn’t until May 21 when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice relaxed Covid-19 restrictions enough to allow restaurants to operate at 50 percent inside occupancy, that Campestre opened its new doors for the first time.
And Aguirre said it didn’t take long for customers, both new and old, to venture in.
“It was pretty exciting,” he said. “When the restrictions lifted, our business picked up a whole lot with people coming in to check out the new location.”
As customers returned, Aguirre said his staff took care to provide the safest, cleanest environment possible.
“The staff all wear masks,” he said. “We do all the things like sanitizing tables and booths. Minimizing contact between customers, not having salt and pepper shakers on the table and having individual packages of ketchup and things like that.
“We’re still taking all the precautions.”
During warmer months, the patio, which Aguirre said remained popular for some even in colder weather, had seating for 16.
“Some people don’t want to come inside yet,” he said. “I understand that.”
He said he’s glad they made the decision to add the patio and the drive-through window, neither of which would have been possible at Campestre’s previous location.
“We really struggled with the parking lot over there,” he said of the lot which sat at the top of a steep hill between two other restaurants. “That parking lot was a nightmare but this location is great.”
And it’s difficult to miss the new location, too, as it sits just off the Interstate, something Aguirre says has helped attract more attention.
Though Aguirre acknowledges things haven’t completely returned to normal, he said they’re much better than they were a year ago when Campestre received assistance from the government during the early days of Covid.
“We’ve gone through outside dining, to 50 percent and to full-capacity,” he said, reflecting on the year and adding the restaurant didn’t receive assistance when it was eligible the second time. “We were doing fine and didn’t need it.
“We have gone through a lot of changes,” he added, “but it’s been a good year.”
