charleston, w.va. – WorkForce West Virginia will host the next in a series of statewide virtual job fairs on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon - 3 p.m.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
