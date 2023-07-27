charleston, w.va. – WorkForce West Virginia announces the next in a series of statewide virtual job fairs is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 1-3:30 p.m.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.
