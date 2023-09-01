CHARLESTON, W.Va. – WorkForce West Virginia will be hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 1 - 3:30 p.m.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The job fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a "Virtual Booth" to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the job fair, visit www.workforcewv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.
