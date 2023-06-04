charleston, w.va. — WorkForce West Virginia has set Wednesday, June 7, from noon to 3 p.m., as the date and time for the next in a series of statewide virtual job fairs.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The job fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
● ● ●
Health systems join forces, enhancing medical services.
Vandalia Health and Davis Health System have signed a non-binding letter of intent for Davis Health System to join Vandalia Health.
By joining Vandalia Health, Davis Health System will enhance the medical services in the communities it serves.
“Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital and Webster Memorial are providing critically needed services in their communities. We will be proud to help them continue that tradition, and support them with services in the region,” said David L. Ramsey, CEO and president of Vandalia Health.
The organizations plan to complete due diligence and then close the transaction after the receipt of all necessary regulatory and governance approvals.
Davis Health System represents a broad array of critical health care services in the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia.
● ● ●
$140.7 million appropriated for W.Va.’s mine reclamation effort.
In separate press releases, Sens. Joe Manchinn, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced that $140.7 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is headed to the state to reclaim abandoned mine lands.
The funding is designed to help ensure the health and safety of West Virginia’s coal communities while promoting economic development and bringing new opportunities to impacted areas.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided nearly $11.3 billion in AML funding over 15 years in annual allotments to eligible states and Tribes. In West Virginia, these grants will help the state’s Department of Environmental Protection invest in projects that close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, and restore water supplies damaged by mining.
