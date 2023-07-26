CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), West Virginia’s rating and statistical agent, has filed a proposed workers’ compensation loss cost decrease of 12.7 percent, effective Nov. 1, 2023, resulting in a projected $20 million in savings to West Virginia employers.

Since the workers’ compensation program was privatized in 2006, the market has experienced approximately $466 million in premium savings.

This latest filing represents the 19th consecutive year of loss cost decreases.

While the loss cost decrease of 12.7 percent applies to all standard classifications, a proposed 16.9 percent rate decrease for the assigned risk market has also been filed with the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner.

