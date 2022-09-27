Construction on the initial phase to shore up the structure for the bleachers on the home side of the Woodrow Wilson High School stadium is underway.
The home side bleachers have been closed since the start of the school year after it was discovered in August during a routine check that they were not structurally sound and were deemed unsafe for seating.
During a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board members approved a bid for emergency bleachers structural repair at Woodrow Wilson by Ayers Construction of Beckley for $128,748.
The structural work on the bleachers is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete and is already in the works, said Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price.
“Once we get the structure completed, engineers will review it again and determine what parts of it, if any, would be safe to use,” he said.
As part of a separate phase, Price said there is still work to be done on the risers and the concrete under the bleachers.
During his review of the district’s financial statements earlier in the meeting, Darrin Butcher, board treasurer, said $1 million had been transferred to the permanent improvement fund for Woodrow Wilson stadium bleachers.
Plans to upgrade the water system at Woodrow Wilson are also in the works. The bid for this project was reviewed during Tuesday’s meeting; however, board members chose not to vote on it as it came in over $1 million over budget.
The district had budgeted $1.3 million to install a new water line throughout the high school campus. The sole bidder submitted a bid of $2.9 million.
Price said they plan to rebid the project.
In other business, board members approved a $14.5 million bid from Paramount Builders for improvements at Shady Spring Elementary School, which will include classrooms renovations, a kitchen upgrade, a “Safe School” entrance and a new gymnasium.
During a board meeting in July, Randy Jones, an architect with ZMM – the firm that designed the project – said the project had to be scaled back and rebid after initial bids came in “way, way” over budget.
As part of the scaled-back designs, Jones said they will not be adding as many new classrooms and will instead be converting some underutilized space in the school into classrooms.
Prior to the vote, board member Richard Snuffer commented that the board has yet to see the updated design plans from ZMM for Shady Spring since they were scaled back.
Price said he can have the architects prepare those updated plans for the next board meeting. He added that representatives from ZMM were already planning to attend to give updates on other school projects.
The Raleigh County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in Munson Hall at the Raleigh County Schools Central Office.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.