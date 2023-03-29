charleston, w.va. – Work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 3, to repave Interstate 64 from the Dunbar interchange to the Oakwood Road interchange in Charleston.
Work is scheduled to be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
In July 2022, West Virginia Paving was awarded a contract for $18.6 million for the project.
Work will begin in the eastbound lanes between the Dunbar bridge and MacCorkle Avenue.
All lanes will be open during the day, with nighttime lane closures. Work is scheduled to minimize congestion, but drivers may experience some nighttime delays.
The exact work schedule is dependent on the weather. Nighttime temperatures must be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for asphalt to properly cure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.