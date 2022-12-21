Wheeling, w.va. – One of the more significant projects in the state's Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line.
Motorists using Interstate 70 in the Wheeling area should expect to see orange barrels begin to disappear as work on the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project comes to a close.
Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Jim Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In total, 26 bridges on the busy I-70 from the Ohio River to Elm Grove Exit 5 were either replaced or rehabbed. Entrance and exit ramps along the interstate were also replaced and rehabbed.
