The Alderson Municipal Park Commission has scheduled a work day at the Municipal Park at the top of Monroe Street in Alderson for Saturday, Aug. 7.
It will begin at 8 a.m. in the park. Just look for the gathering group. Please bring gloves, rakes, nippers and any other implement or protective gear that might be needed. Grant money has been received for additional park equipment and space needs to be readied.
Whether you have a child in a sports program, use the park frequently, or just visit occasionally, it still belongs to everyone in the Alderson area and your help will be appreciated.
“We hope you and your family can join us,” Park Commission President Laurie Bennett said.