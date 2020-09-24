Woodrow volleyball player tests positive for Covid-19

Volleyball teams at Woodrow Wilson High School and Shady Spring High School are in quarantine until Oct. 3, following a positive test of a player at Woodrow Wilson.
In a pre-recorded message to parents, Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Rocky Powell notified parents of all students on Thursday morning that a Woodrow student had tested positive for Covid-19.
Later on Thursday, Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools David Price said in a press release that Beckley/Raleigh County Health Department had notified school officials of the confirmed positive case of Covid-19 among the WWHS volleyball team.
“The Beckley/Raleigh County Health Department is working closely with Raleigh County Schools to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual that tested positive for Covid-19,” the press release stated. “Any individual(s) that need to be quarantined, based on the guidance of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) will be contacted by the health department.”
A parent of a Woodrow player said that officials had called members of the girls’ volleyball team on Wednesday evening individually and had put the athletes and coaches in quarantine until Oct. 3. According to the parent, officials did not direct students to get tested.
“They told all the girls not to go to school and wait for further instructions,” the parent said. “There is lots of anxiety.
“They told the girls that they didn’t need to get tested unless they exhibited symptoms” of Covid, the parent said. Symptoms, among others, include headaches, nausea, a fever, coughing and fatigue.
According to the parent, the Woodrow player began feeling sick on Saturday night and has not been to school this week.
Price said he did not have information on whether or not Raleigh teachers who came into contact with the student had been told to quarantine. He stated that his information came directly from Raleigh Health Department officials, and health officials would have made the decision on whether to quarantine teachers.
Raleigh Health Department Nursing Administrator Candance Hurd responded to a phone call and an email from The Register-Herald seeking additional information on Thursday night by issuing the same press release that Price had sent out earlier.
State officials are encouraging county health departments to be more forthcoming with their information.
At a press briefing Wednesday at the state capitol, Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said local health departments and boards of education should be working together to provide information about any positive Covid-19 tests in schools.
Eventually, Crouch said, it’s up to the health departments to release it locally when it is confirmed.
“These are local issues and I certainly think it’s important for folks to know and we encourage that,” he said.
The Mercer County Health Department is now releasing a report that includes any positive cases in schools, as well as colleges and congregate settings.
Shady Spring’s girls volleyball team played at Woodrow on Thursday, Sept. 17. Shady Spring students were also placed under quarantine on Thursday, according to a parent of one of that school’s girls team following the news that the Woodrow Wilson player had tested positive for the virus.
There was concern among parents that volleyball teams from other schools were also exposed.
Shady Spring Athletic Director Donald Barnett said head coach Kelly Williams will also have to quarantine because she is employed by Raleigh County Schools. Assistant coach Sharon Pinardo is not an employee and is not required to isolate.
Woodrow played both Hedgesville and Parkersburg in Parkersburg on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Parkersburg Athletic Director Chris Way said he spoke with Woodrow Wilson Athletic Director J.T. Payne and a representative from the Raleigh County Health Department.
According to Way, Parkersburg athletes and coaches are not in quarantine.
“We just told all the parents, and our guidance was to keep on the lookout for possible symptoms,” Way said. “If anybody shows any symptoms, go to your doctor and get tested.”
Woodrow Wilson had four competitions scheduled through Oct. 3, including a quadrangular meet at Greenbrier East on Saturday. Woodrow Athletic Director J.T. Payne said every effort will be made to get the matches rescheduled.
The Tigers and Woodrow Wilson were scheduled to go to Princeton for a tri-match on Thursday, Shady also is scheduled to host Philip Barbour and Independence on Saturday, Oct. 3. Barnett said rescheduling those matches will depend on whether or not the teams have common open dates on their remaining schedules.
Hedgesville school officials did not immediately return calls on Thursday.
The Thursday afternoon press release from Price stated that the Raleigh Health Department conducts an investigation into each positive Covid case.
The county health department did not issue a press release.
“If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified,” the school’s release stated. “Please understand that contact tracing and testing takes time and that there are levels of contact: low, medium, and high.
“Notifications will be made while maintaining confidentiality when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary.
“The health department will notify Raleigh County Schools when an employee or student is placed in quarantine,” the release stated.