Woodrow Wilson High School students were evacuated from the high school Monday morning, after school officials received a bomb threat.
Woodrow Wilson Principal Rocky Powell notified parents of the bomb threat in a recorded call at 9:30 a.m. In the call, Powell told parents that students were safe and that they had been evacuated to a safe location.
He told parents that they would not be admitted to campus and could not pick up children.
Students reported that they waited for around 90 minutes on the Flying Eagles football field, some without coats, while police secured the building. School administrators then brought them back to class.
A number of parents brought students home from school once parents were admitted on campus, according to students.
Local and state law enforcement officials searched the grounds with bomb-sniffing dogs but did not find an explosive device.
Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard reported Monday that the incident was still under investigation.
Allard did not confirm students' reports that they were admitted into the building after 90 minutes.