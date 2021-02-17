Woodrow ROTC student awarded $10,000 scholarship

Nicholas Grant Joynes, a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School, will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship specifically for ROTC Cadets on Memorial weekend by the National Veterans Business Development Council.
Joynes, who maintains a high grade-point average while taking advanced studies, will complete his third year in the Air Force JROTC program this semester. He plans to participate in a college ROTC program and later commission into the United States Armed Forces.
Joynes says his instructors, Major Carpenter and Senior Eaton, have been pivotal in providing him with knowledge, training, and opportunities for growth and leadership.
Joynes' school-related extracurricular activities have included participation in Model UN, several years playing trumpet in the band, captain of the JROTC Raiders program, and three years on the swim team.
He is working to obtain a Lifeguard Certification.
Joynes has also been a member of Civil Air Patrol (CAP) for three years.
To read more about the scholarship program, visit http://nvbdc.org/west-virginia-state-manger/