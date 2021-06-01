Woodrow grad earns medical degree from WVSOM

Christopher J. Brown, D.O., graduated with honors from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 29.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Brown received the Merck Manual Award for Academic Excellence, the Statewide Campus Outstanding Student Award and the Dr. Catherine A. Bishop Scholarship Fund Award. He was a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society
Brown earned a master’s degree in physician assistant sciences from the University of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., in 2013. He is a 2008 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Brown is the son of Sherie Brown of Pfafftown, N.C., and Gary Brown of Beckley, W.Va.
He plans to enter a general surgery residency at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.