A Fayetteville restaurant has closed abruptly.
The Wood Iron Eatery, located at 129 S. Court St., was open for business over the weekend but has since shut its doors.
On the Wood Iron Eatery Facebook page on Monday morning was a message to the public: "Wow! Okay, the responses have been overwhelming already. Please give us a day or two to get back to you if you have contacted us about this post. Thank you."
Accompanying that was a notice that the restaurant's equipment is for sale. It read as follows: “Everything is for sale. All equipment is in excellent condition. Some still under warranty. Two cooler units are brand new. All pans, inserts, storage containers are in top shape, no dents or carbon build-up. Very quality. DM or call us to come look. We have until the end of the month.”
Wood Iron Eatery representatives couldn't be reached by email or phone on Monday.
In its Facebook page introduction, Wood Iron Eatery was described as "an upbeat breakfast/lunch cafe serving a fresh menu and a rotating coffee select."
According to a profile in The Register-Herald in 2018, the restaurant was opened by owner Jeffrey Toth, a Baltimore native, in July of that year. Toth had remained in ownership and was renting the building which housed the restaurant, according to Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshank, who said she grabbed lunch Friday at Wood Iron. "It is unfortunate news about Wood Iron closing," Cruikshank said, adding that she was unaware of the reason.
Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, said Monday she was only aware of what she's read online about the closure. She said it's her impression that the business has had trouble attracting workers. "It really is unfortunate to see a restaurant close about a month before our busy season really picks up with tourists in the area," said Sullivan.
Just last week, the business posted on its Facebook page that it was seeking to employ a line cook.
In response to one comment to the Monday Facebook post, the Wood Iron representative said the closure wasn't for lack of business. "It was actually the opposite," read the response. "Fayetteville is flooded with visitors and we are getting crushed with not enough staff to keep up. Our employees worked very hard, but season hasn’t even fully kicked in and everyone is already stretched pretty thin."
The Register-Herald profile in 2018 said Toth had more than 30 years’ experience in the food industry and had helped open five restaurants in Los Angeles. In addition to that, he also gained experience working in places such as Japan, San Francisco, Colorado and Hawaii.
