A Wood County man died following a motor vehicle crash in Fayette County on Sunday, according to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
A press release from Fridley indicated that authorities were notified of an accident that occurred in the Opossum Creek Road area of Ames Heights.
Responders discovered that a black Mazda veered off the roadway and rolled onto its top. The passenger compartment was totally submerged in a creek.
Garret C. Lass, 27, died of injuries sustained from the wreck.
Individuals with any information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by Sgt. S.K. Neal, who was assisted by the Fayetteville, Ansted and Nuttall fire departments and Jan-Care Ambulance.