Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops is offering a class on wood burn jewelry on Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. – Noon by teaching artist Jennifer Spencer.
Registration is $45 per class ($40 for members) and students 18 years old and younger receive an automatic scholarship and pay only $20. Students must be 14 years old and class size is limited.
To enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.