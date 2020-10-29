The United Way of Southern West Virginia's 12th annual Wonderland of Trees fundraising event is still a go despite Thursday's decision to cancel the adjoining Business After Hours event with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
The announcement to cancel the Business After Hours event, originally scheduled for Nov. 5, followed a meeting between the Chamber and United Way on Wednesday.
"Due to the recent increases in Covid-19 cases in Raleigh and Fayette Counties, and after detailed discussions with the Fayette County Health Department, we feel it's best to cancel the previously planned Wonderland of Trees Business After Hours event in conjunction with Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce," the United Way stated in a press release.
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Raleigh County have spiked in recent weeks. On Thursday, the county added 27 cases in the previous 24 hours, a one-day spike of 3.4 percent, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' daily report. Since Oct. 1, the county has seen an additional 287 cases, a 53 percent increase.
Additionally, the county now registers as gold on the state's color-coded Covid transmissions map, one step away from county public schools having to move to remote learning.
The United Way press release said the community's safety remains the top priority of both organizations, which agreed that the risk associated with a larger-than-usual social gathering wasn't worth the health of the community.
According to the United Way, the Wonderland of Trees will be at the The J. W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
Traditionally, this area of the reserve serves as the primary location for group conferences and retreats.
"We are so grateful for the generosity of the Summit Bechtel Reserve team for allowing us to host our Wonderland of Trees within this elite space, which is not typically seen by the general public," said Megan Legursky, executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Over the last few years, the event has been held inside the JW & Hazel Ruby Welcome Center but, following the onset of Covid-19, the United Way decided that it needed a more spacious venue to provide for more social distancing.
Wonderland of Trees is a major fundraising event by United Way.
Visitors get to vote on their favorite tree, drop off letters to Santa, watch holiday films, and simply enjoy time together.
All proceeds from the event benefit the United Way and increase the organization's ability to extend services to the community and assist its nonprofit partner agencies.
Available showings of the Wonderland of Trees are:
Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.
The United Way will host a family movie each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a brunch each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch is $18 for adults and $10 for children over the age of 5.
On Nov. 20, the event will conclude with a live auction at 6 p.m.
"We're thrilled to kick off this year's Wonderland of Trees event and welcome guests from our southern West Virginia community to visit, vote, and enjoy beautiful views from the top of the Summit Bechtel Reserve," Legusrky said.
"2020 has created hardships for countless individuals and we're typically always reminded of the ongoing negative effects of the pandemic," she said. "Our Wonderland of Trees event is important in helping us raise funds for our organization's mission while at the same time creating endless smiles and a short holiday-themed escape for our community."