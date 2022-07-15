Women's rights at issue in court Monday

On Monday, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango is scheduled to preside over a critical moment in history, as she adjudicates the current state of a woman’s right to abortion in West Virginia.
A lawsuit filed on June 29 by the ACLU of West Virginia, the Cooley Law Firm and Mountain State Justice – and on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia – seeks an injunction preventing the enforcement of the state’s 173-year-old abortion code.
“Women never voted on it,” said Huntington resident and social media influencer Josh Keck, while speaking with The Register-Herald. “It is as it was written by men who died 150 years ago. It is completely foundationally wrong to say that you don’t have a voice and you don’t have an opinion.”
The state code in question, §61-2-8, states, “Any person who shall administer to, or cause to be taken by, a woman, any drug or other thing, or use any means, with intent to destroy her unborn child, or to produce abortion or miscarriage, and shall thereby destroy such child, or produce such abortion or miscarriage, shall be guilty of a felony.”
This particular code was rendered unconstitutional as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in the case of Roe v. Wade. However, the Court’s recent ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson effectively overturned that decision, leading to questions surrounding the enforceability of West Virginia’s antiquitous code.
Since the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade, Keck, whose wife is 10 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child, has been requesting clarification from state leadership regarding the enforceability of the current laws. While the parents-to-be are in no way seeking to terminate the pregnancy, Keck does have concerns as to what impact current laws may have on the need to make unforeseen medical decisions. On June 26, Keck sent emails to all of West Virginia’s 100 state delegates and 34 state senators asking whether they favor the repeal or upholding of code §61-2-8.
“Almost all of the Democrats emailed me back,” Keck said. “They all pretty much had the same message, which was ‘we stand firmly against this law, and will fight tooth and nail to make this (enforcement) not happen.’ The Republicans, several were very helpful and very polite, and gave me information about the legislative process.”
Keck further explained that, despite his interactions with lawmakers being mostly positive, his more “pointed” questions remain largely unanswered.
“They refuse to answer the question of whether they’ll let women vote on this subject before they enforce the law,” Keck added.
One day after contacting the state’s lawmakers, Keck placed a phone call to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office, the full audio and video recording of which is available on Keck’s YouTube channel. The call begins with Keck identifying himself and stating the purpose of his call. The receptionist then immediately asks: “If I may ask, are you for or against (abortion rights)?”
“Well, I’d like to clarify his (Morrisey’s) position on W.Va. code §61-2-8,” Keck replies. “I’m not for or against. I want to know if that code is going to be enforced.”
Morrisey himself did not take Keck’s phone call. Keck was, however, told by an advisor to the attorney general that “We are currently reviewing to see if that (§61-2-8) is the law in West Virginia or not. We will be providing guidance to the legislature later this week.”
That guidance came in the form of a memorandum released by Morrisey’s office on June 29. In that memorandum, Morrisey states: “An 1849 law criminalizing the provision of abortion for a health-care provider, and arguably the woman, is on the books and enforceable.”
As it is written, §61-2-8 is vague and unable to be reasonably interpreted by consensus opinion. Under the terms outlined within, a pregnancy may only be lawfully terminated if “such act is done in good faith.” However, the penalties for the performance of an abortion are far less ambiguous. The patient-mother will be imprisoned for three to 10 years, and the performing-doctor “shall be guilty of murder.”
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Charleston-based Women’s Health Center of West Virginia discontinued providing abortion services to its patients. As West Virginia’s only functioning abortion clinic, this created a concerning health care vacuum within the state. A short time after, the following message appeared on its website: “Due to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade, we have been forced to stop providing abortion care until further notice.”
The Register-Herald’s request for comment was not immediately returned by the Women’s Health Center. However, the outcome of Salango’s Monday ruling will determine whether or not the Women’s Health Center can resume providing abortion care to its patients while awaiting the creation of more permanent legislation by state lawmakers.
“The current law that came back into effect when Roe was overturned, I think that’s going to be changed,” Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, said on Thursday. “I think there’s going to be a lot of updates. That’s what I expect to happen, but I don’t know how quickly it will happen.”
Woodrum further explained how the decision surrounding abortion law brings with it several related topics which must also be addressed.
“There’s a lot of other issues, at least in my mind, that have to be addressed,” Woodrum added. “We have to look at contraception – maybe helping to facilitate access to long-term contraception for lower-income earners – I don’t know if that’s available to them now. And then adoption – there’s a lot of adoption issues that need to be looked at. There are a lot of difficulties with adopting a child. There’s just a variety of issues I think we need to get into.”
Woodrum concluded, “I think we’re going to look at all the existing laws and see how they interact. Then we’ll go back and make the appropriate changes.”
The Register-Herald will provide updates as to the results of Monday’s hearing as additional information is made available.
