Women's Expo returns to Beckley

The 24th annual Women’s Expo in Beckley is set to take place Friday and Saturday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Organized by Southern Communications, the two-day event will feature more than 100 vendors as well as several giveaways and prizes.
The event will take place 1-7 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
While the event is mainly geared toward women, Beth Reger, manager of Southern Communication, said the Women’s Expo has something to offer everyone.
Reger said they have just over 140 vendors signed up for the event from health care and car dealerships to clothing and jewelry.
After dealing with cancelled events for roughly two years due to Covid concerns, Reger said this is not only a great opportunity for community members but also local businesses.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the businesses in our area to be able to showcase what they have available for everyone in our community – women, children and men,” she said.
In 2020, the 23rd Women’s Expo had to be postponed until June 2021.
Reger added that many of their vendors have been eagerly awaiting this year’s event.
“We've had a lot of phone calls (from vendors) wanting in,” she said. “We have a large turnout for this, anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 people attend this. We get heavy attendance and it's good for the vendors to be able to have that.”
In addition to vendors, West Virginia University’s Mountaineer mascot will be present for a meet and great as well as photos from 1-2 p.m. Friday, sponsored by Jim Lively Insurance.
Reger said children and attendees can also get free pictures taken with the Easter bunny and Spider-Man.
The competitive cheerleading group, Cheer Revolution, will also perform a routine on Friday and Saturday.
Reger said Southern Communications will be offering a number of giveaways during the event, including giving away $500 in cash on Friday and Saturday, several $25 Little General gas cards, a recliner from Grand Home Furnishings, a two-night stay at Twin Falls Resort and more.
To enter the giveaways, Reger said people need to stop by the Southern Communications booth.
She added that induvial vendors will also be doing giveaways throughout the event.
Prior to the event, Reger said free and discounted tickets are available at a number of partnering businesses throughout the area including Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Auto Mall, City Bank on Park Avenue, Dunkin Donuts, Grand Home Furnishings, Leisure Lanes, Little General Stores – Nell Jean and Glen Daniels, Party City, Pioneer Community Bank, The Pottery Place and Southern Communications.
Discounted tickets obtained prior to the Women’s Expo will be $2. Tickets purchased at the door will be $4.
Reger said the event would not be possible without the main sponsors for the Women’s Expo, UniCare, Little General Stores, Appalachian Regional Hospital and Pioneer Community Bank.
For more information about the Women’s Expo go to womanwv.com.