The Beckley Woman's Club is hosting a "Cinco De Mayo" paint and sip party on May 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the group’s Clubhouse at 202 Park Avenue.
The Woman's Club will provide all supplies needed to create a rhododendron painting in honor of the upcoming Rhododendron Festival.
Price to attend is $35, which covers supplies and helps fund the many service projects the Woman's Club supports.
Participants, who must be 21, can bring a favorite and legal drink of choice.The Woman's Club will serve coffee and water, and provide a blender. Chips and dip will be served.
Only 35 spots are available. Seats must be reserved in advance through the GFWC Beckley Woman's Club Facebook page or by calling (304) 228-1852.