From Sacagawea to Jackie Kennedy, the Beckley Woman's Club is celebrating great American women in a performance on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at the Woman's Club Clubhouse on Park Avenue.
"If you look up great American women on the internet, you are likely to find Beyonce or Taylor Swift," said Woman's Club President Cindy Worley. "There's nothing wrong with these ladies, but do they rank with Eleanor Roosevelt or Katherine Johnson? We want to celebrate these women who may not have always been in the spotlight."
Worley says Woman's Club members and other community friends will portray these women, but not to "...expect great acting," she said.
"None of us are Meryl Streep,” Worley said. "We are fortunate to have some very good singers portraying important entertainers, but we are more interested in telling these ladies' stories and why they should be remembered.”
Worley said club members have been planning this presentation since 2020, but Covid kept delaying it.
There is no admission fee to attend the presentation, though donations will be accepted for the Woman's Club's blessing box. Donations can be monetary or in the form of canned goods or toiletries.
The Woman's Club clubhouse is located at 202 Park Ave. in Beckley beside Bobby Pruett Stadium. For more information, contact Worley at 304-228-1852.