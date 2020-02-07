SPANISHBURG — One woman was rescued from her vehicle Friday after she attempted to drive through high water covering U.S. 19 in Mercer County.
The Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched about 2:15 p.m. after Mercer County 911 received a call about a motorist stranded in high water.
“It was on Route 19 close to Spanishburg,” Chief Tim Farley of the Bluestone Valley department said later. “There was one female occupant, and there were no injuries.”
High water covered roadways Thursday when heavy rain drenched the region. While the high water was receding Friday, drivers still needed to be cautious, Farley said. People should avoid driving into water covering roadways because it can be deeper than it appears.
“The slogan is ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,’” Farley said.