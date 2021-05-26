A Danese woman is facing numerous animal cruelty allegations, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies this week responded to a home in the Danese area at which five dogs were found to have never received medical treatment or shots of any kind. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the interior of the home in order to check the welfare of animals inside.
Inside the home were 47 additional dogs and three cats. The animals were living in deplorable conditions with no food or water, authorities said.
Sharon Ann Ward, of Danese, has been charged with 55 counts of animal cruelty. She awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.