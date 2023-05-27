With the installation of a new elevator, the Wyoming County Courthouse is now ADA compliant.
Constructed in two phases and funded with two cycles of Courthouse Facilities Improvement grants in addition to local monies, the cost of the elevator totaled nearly $500,000, explained Jason Mullins, County Commission president.
The West Virginia Legislature created the Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority in 2001 to provide county governments with funding assistance to improve existing courthouse facilities or construct new facilities. County governments may apply for the grant funding annually.
“We have the most beautiful courthouse in the state,” Mullins said.
“It’s just fascinating to me that they can put a modern elevator in a building that is more than 100 years old and make it look like it’s always been here,” Mullins emphasized. “The craftsmanship, the detail on this project is just incredible.”
In addition to the elevator, construction included modifying one staircase to the second floor, he said, which included shortening the stair width as well as installing new safety railing and redoing the existing railing.
The construction crews matched the new railing and the spindles in the existing stairwell to the original.
“It was important that the wood match the trim around the doors and windows in here,” Mullins said. “This all had to work together in order to look good.
“I don’t think residents understand how much these types of projects cost,” Mullins said.
Phase one involved installation of the elevator shaft, and phase two was the installation of the elevator cab.
Mullins said the courthouse did not have an elevator before, but rather “a lift” to carry people to the second floor. A few people got caught inside when it malfunctioned, he said.
“I’m really excited to see this,” Mullins emphasized. “I think this is the least we can do for the residents here in the county. We have a lot of coal miners with black lung who can’t use the stairs to get to the courtroom or the circuit clerk’s office. They’ve worked all their lives to support their families. Our residents deserve this.
“We’ve had some attorneys with mobility issues, and that old lift was embarrassing.”
Mullins lauded previous office holders who had the vision to take care of the courthouse and know that it would have to stand for a long time.
“This is the people’s building,” Mullins noted, “and we owe it to the people to take care of it.”
Another recent project included the installation of automated doors that can be opened with the push of a button near the side entrance.
The next improvement project will be improving the main steps into the courthouse and adding new railing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.