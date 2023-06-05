CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice on Monday appointed Diana Winzenreid to the West Virginia House of Delegates 4th District, which covers part of Ohio County.
Winzenreid fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Erikka Storch, who left last month for a private-sector opportunity. Winzenreid will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.
Winzenreid operates her own digital marketing agency and collaborates with businesses nationwide to develop effective branding and digital strategies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.