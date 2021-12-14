Winterplace plans Saturday opening

Winterplace Ski Resort will open Saturday, Dec. 18, for the season with both beginner to expert terrain.
Winterplace will continue to offer lessons.
This season, outdoor operations will look much like they did prior to the pandemic. Indoors Winterplace will be following all state and local public health regulations as part of the National Ski areas “Ski Well, Be Well” program.
Snowtubing will be opening at a later date.
Ski and snowboard slope hours are Saturday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Starting Monday, Jan. 3 operating hours are:
Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Tuesday / Wednesday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Weekends & Holidays 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.