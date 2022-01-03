After taking a brief hiatus due to unseasonable warm winter temperatures last week, Winterplace Ski Resort is set to reopen Tuesday after replenishing its slopes with manmade as well as natural snow.
Tom Wagner, executive vice president of Winterplace Ski Resort, said unpredictable weather is something every ski resort falls victim to no matter the location.
“It’s kind of like going to the beach and always hoping for a sunny day,” he said. “We always hope we have great snow-making weather but every now and then, just like the beach, you’re going to get some weather that isn’t sunny or isn’t desirable.
“When that weather comes, we hope we’re prepared for it and we rebound and keep on going.”
After trying to make do for several days, Wagner said they decided to close the resort Friday afternoon in the hopes of reopening Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Snowtubing is scheduled to reopen at a later date.
Wagner said weather reports indicated that a cold front was supposed to set in Sunday night, which should provide the temperatures needed to replenish the slopes with snow from their machines.
“It looks like we’ve got a 24-to-36-hour window with some great snow-making temperatures and we’ll fire up our snow-making system and we’ll recoat the hill and make it white again,” he said.
If the weather cooperates, Wagner said they’re planning to fire up their snowmaking system Sunday evening and keep it running through Monday and into Tuesday.
“The nice thing that Winterplace has done, over the years, we have invested heavily into our snow-making system,” he said. “We’ve always felt that, in southern West Virginia, we do get the cold temperatures but don’t always get the natural precipitation. So, to make up for that, we’ve got one of the most powerful snow-making systems for a resort our size in the country.”
Just like naturally occurring snow, Wagner said temperatures have to drop below freezing for their machines to make snow.
“The machine-made snow that we make is basically the same as what falls out of the sky, and the same principles apply to it as apply to the natural snow,” he said.
Wagner said the water used to produce the snow is pumped to the machines from a nearby 50-million-gallon pond.
“It all depends on what the relative humidity is, how cold the temperatures are and what way the winds are blowing, but we have the capacity to pump about 10,000 gallons per minute of water up the hill (to the snow machines),” he said. “We have a 50-million-gallon pond that we use to draw the water from, and it’s 100 percent recyclable.
“The water goes back into the pond again when it melts. The snow that’s going to be coming out is from water that was used to make snow earlier this year before it melted.”
In addition to making snow, Wagner said they also have machines called groomers, which look like a mix between a tractor and a snowplow, that help maneuver the snow once it’s made to where it’s needed.
“We actively manage our snow to make sure it’s on the trail and where we need it so folks can have a great time,” he said.
While everyone at Winterplace plays a part in maintaining the slopes, Wagner said the snow-making and grooming departments consist of about 15 to 20 people.
Winterplace offers 27 trails, 10 lifts, a terrain park and West Virginia’s largest snowtubing park with super carpet lifts, a full-service resort center and a 10,000-square-foot mid-mountain facility.
Despite a brief interruption to the season, Wagner said he’s hopeful temperatures will be more cooperative until the season ends in March.
“Believe it or not, we’re just at the start of winter,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of skiing and snowtubing left, so check the web, check the weather and come on out and see us this year.”
For updates on Winterplace’s schedule go to winterplace.com.