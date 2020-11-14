CHARLESTON — Now is the time for all West Virginians to prepare for what winter weather may bring, including hazardous driving conditions and power outages. That’s why the National Weather Service has joined with Gov. Jim Justice and the W.Va. Division of Emergency Management to designate Nov. 16-20 as Winter Weather Awareness Week.
West Virginians can take very basic steps that will ensure they’re prepared, such as by winterizing their homes and vehicles and assembling an emergency kit.
Those simple steps include building an emergency kit. It should have a three-day supply of food, water and medicine as well as other essential supplies your family will need in the event of a prolonged power outage when travel is not possible. More advice on what to include in a family emergency kit can be found at ready.gov/build-a-kit.
West Virginians should also know the possible weather risks to their communities and monitor weather forecasts. When a winter storm is in the forecast, communicate with family members and know their location and travel plans. Make sure all family members are able to get emergency alerts.
Another great step is to winterize your vehicle and keep an emergency kit in your car.