Winter weather advisory in effect Friday

Most of southern West Virginia will be under a winter weather advisory Friday, as meteorologists warn of freezing rain and sleet headed to the area.
As of Thursday, Megan Kiebler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Charleston said the area is under a flood watch until around 1 a.m. Friday, which is when the winter weather advisory takes effect.
While those in Beckley saw temperatures in the 50s Thursday accompanied by rain, Kiebler said a cold front that is moving through the area Thursday night into Friday morning will turn that rain into freezing rain and sleet.
“We will be seeing rain transition over to more of a wintry mix, and that's going to bring upon some freezing rain and sleet and a little bit of snow as well,” Kiebler said. “But we are highlighting more than ice accumulations that will be possible going through the day (Friday).”
Kiebler said ice accumulations in the southeast West Virginia area could be around a tenth of an inch.
“Depending on where in the area you are at, the further west you go, the better chance of ice accumulations you'll have,” she said. “We are highlighting the potential for some Isolated power outages, as well as some slick travel for the Friday morning commute as the freezing rain starts to lay upon the roadways.”
Kiebler said motorists should use caution while traveling in the freezing rain Friday as road conditions will likely worsen as precipitation continues.
“I would say probably a few hours after the freezing rain starts to fall, we'll start to see those road conditions become a little bit more slick as the ice starts to lay upon that lingering rain that we saw from Thursday,” she said.
She added that the weather event sweeping through the area is moving west to east and the tail end of it could bring a bit of snow.
“We could see some snow going into, I would say, the afternoon hours (Friday) as much colder temperatures enter the area,” Kiebler said.
She reiterated that the main concern with this winter event is the ice potential as snow accumulation is expected to be only a few tenths of an inch.
Kiebler said the winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Friday; however, cold temperatures are expected to remain until Sunday.
“We're going to be waking up Saturday morning to temperatures in the mid-teens,” she said. “Any moisture that's still on the roadways will be able to refreeze. So even though the moist precipitation is over, any lingering moisture will cause some perhaps slick travel Saturday morning.”
Temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday and remain above freezing and hovering in the 40s.