Winter Blues, the indoor farmers’ market, makes its return on Feb. 26 after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
The market will feature everything from soap to salsa, fresh vegetables and fruits to pure, West Virginia maple syrup. Shoppers will have the chance to talk to vendors and find out how they grow, make or produce their goods. Many vendors will also be sampling their products.
In 2020, the total sales for the Winter Blues Farmers’ Market topped $50,000. Winter Blues is sponsored by the WVDA and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center and is held in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference.