charleston, w.va. – A construction project to complete a two-mile section of new highway to complete the Berkeley Springs Bypass is among 16 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Also approved were two bids for the construction of Newhall arches Nos. 1 and 2 in McDowell County.
Rock Forge Bridge Company out of Newton, W.Va., submitted the winning bids of $2,491 million and $2.444 million.
A.L.L. Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $34,955,943 to complete the Berkeley Springs Bypass, which will alleviate heavy truck traffic through the middle of Berkeley Springs and improve safety in the area. The project is funded through the state's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
