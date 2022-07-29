Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall received two awards this year in The Register-Herald’s Reader’s Choice competition, with the best place to buy both a new and used car.
But winning awards is nothing new to the dealership, having won the 2021 General Motors Mark of Excellence Award.
Beckley Auto Mall has been serving the region for a long time and has been the choice of the readers for several years. They are still going strong this year, with projections to sell over 2,000 cars.
The business of selling cars has changed a lot recently. Post-pandemic, the supply chain has made it difficult for a car dealership to procure vehicles. According to Rick Lewis, general manager of Beckley Auto Mall, manufacturers have had trouble getting everything from floor mats to central processors, and that, of course, has an effect on the Auto Mall’s inventory.
“It’s a trickling effect on our business,” stated Lewis.
“But you know, everybody has to have a car to get from point A to point B. So that’s what we’re here for. It’s our job as a business to not only keep selling cars and keep making people happy. If you take care of customers and take care of people, they’ll come back to you.”
The car dealership has been doing well to adapt to the challenges that have been presented to local businesses throughout the pandemic.
Keeping their customers happy and being accommodating to their employees are the top objectives.
“We definitely want to take care of our customers,” said Lewis. “We built a reputation for ourselves here at Beckley Auto Mall that we want to do everything we can. Unfortunately we don’t build the cars, but even then, if something goes wrong, we try to fix them as best we can and do what we can. Our job is to take care of the customers from point A to point Z, from sales, to service, to atmosphere. We try to promote that culture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.