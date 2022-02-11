roanoke, va. — Hollins University has announced Natalie Williams of Lewisburg, has earned Dean’s List honors during the fall 2021 semester.
To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate education to women, selected graduate programs for men and women, and community outreach initiatives.
Founded in 1842 as Virginia’s first chartered women’s college, its distinctions include a nationally ranked creative writing program, one of the oldest study abroad programs in the country, and extensive internship opportunities.