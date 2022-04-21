A 34-year-old Widen man has been arrested and charged in the murder of his mother.
On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Senior Trooper Wiseman and Corporal Raynor responded to Widen Ridge Road in Clay County to assist with a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Troopers observed what they believed to be human remains, inside the vehicle.
Senior Trooper Wiseman was advised by Clay County 911, the vehicle belonged to 65-year-old, Darlene Jackson of Widen, an unincorporated community and coal town in Clay County.
Senior Trooper Wiseman discovered that Darlene Jackson’s son, Johnny Dale Rogers II, had spoken to family members and stated Darlene Jackson had gone missing.
The remains from the vehicle are believed to be those of Darlene Jackson.
Rogers II has been charged with first degree murderr.
The recovered remains were transported to the office of the state’s chief medical examiner for an autopsy and examination.
The investigation remains active.