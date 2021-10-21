CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is encouraging parents and caregivers to follow the ABCs of safe sleep practices as part of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.
Although SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths have decreased, each year more than one in three sudden unexpected infant deaths that occur are related to SIDS.
“According to Our Babies: Safe and Sound, one baby dies every 10 days in West Virginia because of unsafe sleeping,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “This highlights the need for WIC, which serves 75 percent of all infants born in our state, to continue educating families about infant sleep safety. Together, we can continue to encourage and promote positive environments for babies that will aid in reducing SIDS.”
Cribs and bassinets should meet safety standards, have a firm sleep surface, and be free of any loose bedding, bumpers or toys. Sleep positioning devices should be avoided, as they may pose a danger if the baby were to roll out of the device.
“Safe Sleep is as easy as A-B-C,” Staats said. “The safest place for a baby to sleep is Alone on their Back, and in a Crib, which can be placed next to the caregiver’s bed. When sleeping, babies should be placed on their backs with the direction of their heads changed every day to prevent flat spots and build neck muscle strength.”
Additionally, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months, which has been shown to reduce the risk of SIDS by as much as 70 percent. WIC provides a variety of lactation and breastfeeding resources and can help with breastfeeding difficulties.